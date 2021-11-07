Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $51.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

