Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 50,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,397,525 shares.The stock last traded at $82.68 and had previously closed at $83.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Magna International by 286.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Magna International by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 69.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

