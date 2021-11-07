Maiden (MHLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter.

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Maiden has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director Steven Harold Nigro acquired 15,000 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maiden by 42.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Maiden by 294.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Maiden by 262.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

