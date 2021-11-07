Maiden (MHLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ MHLD opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $302.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. Maiden has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.00.

In other news, Director Steven Harold Nigro bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 294.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 262.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 42.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

