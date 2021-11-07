Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 403,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,425. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main Street Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.