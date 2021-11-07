Man Group plc Cuts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,403 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of KEYS opened at $183.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.80 and a 200-day moving average of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.97 and a 52 week high of $187.78.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.