Man Group plc Purchases 42,398 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Man Group plc grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.51 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

