Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 86.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,028,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $180.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.82 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average is $223.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

