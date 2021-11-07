Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,203 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,877,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,761,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.14 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

