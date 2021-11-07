ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.20.

MANT opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ManTech International by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

