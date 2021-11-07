ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Alliance Global Partners

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of MANT opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,153,000 after buying an additional 390,227 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,575,000 after buying an additional 220,671 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,324,000 after buying an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth $10,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after buying an additional 114,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

