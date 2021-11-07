Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Raised to C$44.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MFI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$31.66 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$23.56 and a 52-week high of C$31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

