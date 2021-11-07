Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.1% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

NYSE MPC opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

