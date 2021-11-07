Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 49.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,469 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.