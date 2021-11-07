Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.84. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $50.06.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $99,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,595 shares of company stock worth $461,943. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 138.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

