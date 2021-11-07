Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Shares Up 0.3%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metal projects principally in Chile. It focuses in the operation of SCM Berta, Marimaca and Ivan, Celeste and Llancahue projects. The company was founded by Michael D. Philpot and Alan J. Stephens on September 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

