Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 288,390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNS shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

MRNS stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

