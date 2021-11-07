Mark Jon Nelson Sells 932 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $68,455.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $445,236.88.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $54,011.30.

On Saturday, August 14th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81.

LSCC opened at $82.02 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $84.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 141.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $6,857,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.