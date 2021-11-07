Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL opened at $1,312.71 on Friday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,261.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,232.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 57.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,271.00.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

