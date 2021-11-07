Markel (NYSE:MKL) PT Raised to $1,550.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,271.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,312.71 on Thursday. Markel has a 12 month low of $942.44 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,261.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,232.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel will post 57.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Markel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

