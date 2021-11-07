Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 13,453 Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Business First Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $571.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

