Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 92.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,595 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

MFC opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

