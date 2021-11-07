Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278,829 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,323,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 149.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 164,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 98,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $61.58 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

