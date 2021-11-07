Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $253,000 Investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $828.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.92%.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

