Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 4,009 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMTX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 56.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTX stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $705.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.34. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In related news, Director Francis P. Barton sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $199,572.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,434 over the last 90 days. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

