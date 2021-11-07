Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NREF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NREF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a quick ratio of 1,072.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.17.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.38%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.