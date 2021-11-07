Marshall Wace LLP Sells 654,206 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 654,206 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Diana Shipping worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 224.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 52,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 94,541 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $688,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 18.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 253,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

DSX stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently -142.85%.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

