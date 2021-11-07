Marston’s (LON:MARS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 90 at Liberum Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 106 ($1.38).

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 81.90 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 47.21 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £540.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92.

In related news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

