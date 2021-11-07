Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after acquiring an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 69,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $614.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $568.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.91. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $631.56. The company has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $557.91.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

