Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $617,000 Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 153,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,824,000 after purchasing an additional 694,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares during the period.

Shares of ITM opened at $51.21 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $52.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

