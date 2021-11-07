Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $808,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 43.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $166.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $122.70 and a one year high of $167.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

