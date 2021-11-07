Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. Analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.