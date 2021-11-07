Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,058 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 559,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,982,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,079,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAB opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

