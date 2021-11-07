Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 858 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,936 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.45 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

