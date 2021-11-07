MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $539.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. The company had revenue of $155.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 303,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

