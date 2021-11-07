Maxim Group Raises Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Price Target to $75.00

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTTR opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

