McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Sells $236,520.00 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

McKesson stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.70. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $168.88 and a 12 month high of $227.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

