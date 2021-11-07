Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE MPW opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $90,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.