Medifast (NYSE:MED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Medifast updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.270-$13.960 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.27-$13.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MED traded up $6.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.19. The company had a trading volume of 381,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,353. Medifast has a 12 month low of $154.89 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

MED has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

