MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Given New $0.25 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $0.30 to $0.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of MedMen Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.40 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMNFF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. MedMen Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

