Meme (MEME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.36 or 0.00306995 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00015756 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004261 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005074 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

