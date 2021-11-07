Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.17

Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 2821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 31.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 36.3% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 26.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,435,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,328,000 after purchasing an additional 728,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.