Metal (MTL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.05 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Metal has a market cap of $222.09 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00005342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.99 or 0.00400396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00257839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00101803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

