Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Stock Price Down 30.5%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) fell 30.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter. Metallurgical Co. of China had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

