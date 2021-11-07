MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 120,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 85,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 74,527 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,474. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of BJ opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

