MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 685.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 35,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $132.91.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.