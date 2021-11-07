MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,307 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

