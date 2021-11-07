MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,809 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $12,012,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $24,396,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 25.2% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 58.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 410,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,277,000 after purchasing an additional 150,765 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on MKC shares. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

