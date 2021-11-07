MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 8,063 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $56.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

