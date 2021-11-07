MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.50. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $131.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

